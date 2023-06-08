Jun 08, 2023 / 09:45AM GMT

Thomas Richard Sykes - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Business Svcs Co. Research & Industry & Leisure & Transport Research



Welcome to the NestlÃ© presentation this morning. It's my great pleasure to welcome on to stage FranÃ§ois Roger, Chief Financial Officer; and also Remy Ejel, EVP for the AOA Zone.



FranÃ§ois, over to you.



FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger - NestlÃ©S.A.-Executive VP - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Tom. Good morning to all of you. I'm here today with Remy Ejel, who is the CEO of our AOA region: Asia, Oceania and Africa. And we will do a specific presentation on the emerging markets for NestlÃ©. I will do cover the emerging markets for NestlÃ©, and Remy will deep dive into AOA. I take the disclaimer as read.



Just as a quick reminder where we are today at NestlÃ©, largest food and beverage company in the world, as you know, CHF 94.4 billion of sales, trading operating margin of 17.1%. We're operating in about 186