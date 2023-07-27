Half Year 2023 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. A warm welcome to the NestlÃ© First Half 2023 Results Webcast, and thanks for joining. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Mark Schneider; and our CFO, FranÃ§ois Roger.



Mark will begin with the key messages and discuss the full year 2023 guidance. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the first half 2023 sales and profit figures. We will then open the lines for your questions. Before we begin, as usual, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. We believe that we have a strong and convincing set of results for the first half, delivering on key metrics where we had indicated improvement earlier this year.



