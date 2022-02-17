Feb 17, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Mike Spreadborough - Novo Resources Corp. - Executive Co-Chairman



Welcome, everyone. I'm Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman of Novo Resources.



Novo Resources. A gold producer with a significant growth potential.



Cautionary with cautionary language. A copy of this presentation will be on our website in the next day or so. So please take the opportunity to review the detail that we have throughout the presentation in the coming days.



We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land upon the operate. We pay our respects to all members of these indigenous communities and to elders past, present, and emerging.



So who is Novo Resources? We embrace innovation to responsibly transform minerals for the benefit of our stakeholders. We embrace innovation. We are not afraid to rapidly adopt innovative solutions to maximize opportunities and increase effectiveness and efficiencies. We have the capability to work across the value chain: exploration, project development, and production. And we like to work on the basis of a win-win outcome for all of our stakeholders as