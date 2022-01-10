Jan 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Yasuo Takeuchi - Olympus Corporation - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Hello, everyone. I am Yasuo Takeuchi, CEO of Olympus Corporation. I am privileged to be invited again to present our story at this conference. We are excited to share our plans with you as we look to a new horizon.



Here is the agenda for today. As you know, in 2019, Olympus embarked on an ambitious transformation journey. We are now focused on our Medical Business, and as our recent results show, we are making steady progress towards achieving the KPIs we outlined in our corporate strategy, but the industry arena of which we were now a part is also undergoing the rapid change. Macro shifts and micro developments are combining to create a highly dynamic and more globalized health care industry than ever before.



Those who recognize and embrace these changes will be well placed to lead and make a real difference for patients and health care professionals. Of course, change is not new to Olympus. As an organization that is over 100 years old, we manifest a long history of successful adaptation