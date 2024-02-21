Kevin Waters, EVP and CFO of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial), executed a sale of 22,349 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company's proprietary technology is designed to enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from urologic conditions, including benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 208,421 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which aligns with the overall trend observed within the company.

The insider transaction history for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 16 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp were trading at $50.16 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.463 billion.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.