Nov 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Odyssey Semiconductor Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Christensen of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jeff Christensen -
Thank you, Anthony. Joining me today are Rick Brown, Co-Founder, Interim CEO, CTO and Board member; and John Edmunds, Chairman of the Board. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our results for the third quarter. We'll start today's call with prepared remarks from Rick and John before moving into Q&A.
During our prepared remarks, we will be referring to slides that are available for viewing and the webcast and posted in the Investors section of our website at odysseysemi.com under the Events subheading. We hope these slides will serve as a framework for management's prepared remarks, reinforce key takeaways and provide additional transparency and insight into our business strategy and objectives.
Before we begin, some
Q3 2021 Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...