CarMax Inc Takes a Dip in Ruane Cunniff's Latest 13F Filing

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights into the Investment Moves of a Graham-and-Doddsville Superinvestor

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio), a firm with a legacy of value investing since 1969, has recently disclosed its 13F holdings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The firm, founded by William Ruane and Rick Cunniff, follows a philosophy rooted in the teachings of Benjamin Graham, emphasizing long-term ownership of high-quality businesses at reasonable prices. Their approach, which has been recognized by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), focuses on intensive primary research and rational decision-making, aiming to outperform the S&P 500 with less fundamental risk.

1757736591452958720.png

Summary of New Buys

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing reveals the addition of a new stock to its portfolio:

  • The most significant addition was S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial), with 531 shares, accounting for a total value of $233.92 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The firm also decided to exit several positions entirely in the fourth quarter of 2023:

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 27 stocks, with the most noteworthy being:

  • Reduced CarMax Inc (KMX, Financial) by 1,438,450 shares, resulting in a -25.85% decrease in shares and a -1.69% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $67.22 during the quarter and has returned 14.07% over the past 3 months and -5.47% year-to-date.
  • Reduced Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) by 270,004 shares, resulting in a -30.2% reduction in shares and a -1.34% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $325.65 during the quarter and has returned 39.78% over the past 3 months and 30.00% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 33 stocks. The top holdings included 11.5% in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), 9.31% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), 9% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), 8.45% in Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), and 6.78% in Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK, Financial).

1757736620683063296.png

The firm's investments are primarily concentrated across seven industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Healthcare, Technology, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, and Consumer Defensive, reflecting a diverse yet focused approach to value investing.

1757736648797483008.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.