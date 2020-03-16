Full Year 2019 Old Mutual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Iain George Williamson - Old Mutual Limited - Interim CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to be with us today, especially given the growing concern about the coronavirus. Welcome to Old Mutual's 2019 Annual Results Presentation, our first full year set of annual results since listing in 2018. As we've just reminded you, Old Mutual is celebrating 175 years of existence. If ever a South African company can be said to have stood the test of time, that company has to be Old Mutual, and 2019 was certainly the most testing of times.



My name is Iain Williamson, and I'm the interim group CEO. Joining me today are our group CFO, Casper Troskie; and members of our executive committee, some of which are attending from Cape Town due to the coronavirus. Please allow me to welcome new members to our ExCo. Kerrin Land, who's has taken over Personal Finance; Prabashini Moodley, our new MD of Corporate; and Maserame Mouyeme, our Corporate Affairs Director; Clement Chinaka is now wearing his new hat as MD of Rest of Africa.



In a moment, I will give you