Marathon Partners Equity Management's Latest 13F Filing Reveals Key Stock Movements

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned value investor and the founder of Marathon Partners Equity Management, has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. With a keen eye for undervalued stocks and a strategy to invest in companies he believes can double in value over a three to five-year horizon, Cibelli's latest 13F filing sheds light on his recent investment decisions. His approach often targets less efficient market segments, a philosophy that has led to early investments in companies like Netflix when its shares were a mere $10.

Summary of New Buys

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his portfolio with the addition of 4 new stocks. Noteworthy new positions include:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial), with 12,500 shares, making up 2.11% of the portfolio and valued at $1.35 million.

Primo Water Corp (PRMW, Financial), comprising 50,000 shares and representing 1.17% of the portfolio, with a total value of $752,500.

Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR, Financial), with 2,500 shares, accounting for 0.22% of the portfolio and valued at $143,880.

Key Position Increases

Marathon Partners Equity Management has also increased its stakes in 7 stocks. Significant increases include:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO, Financial), with an additional 41,500 shares, bringing the total to 130,000 shares. This represents a 46.89% increase in share count and a 5.28% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $10.6 million.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS, Financial), with an additional 394,500 shares, bringing the total to 517,000. This adjustment marks a 322.04% increase in share count, with a total value of $3.62 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) exited 5 holdings, including:

Remitly Global Inc (RELY, Financial), where he sold all 82,500 shares, resulting in a -3.16% impact on the portfolio.

Envestnet Inc (ENV, Financial), liquidating all 40,000 shares, causing a -2.67% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Portfolio adjustments also involved reducing positions in 6 stocks. The most significant reductions were:

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial), with a reduction of 122,500 shares, leading to a -60.49% decrease in shares and a -10.86% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $57.28 during the quarter and has seen a 7.12% return over the past 3 months and a -5.13% year-to-date performance.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), with a reduction of 72,500 shares, resulting in a -47.54% decrease in shares and a -5.06% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $52.31 during the quarter, with a 32.06% return over the past 3 months and a 12.05% year-to-date increase.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 20 stocks. The top holdings include 16.53% in TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO, Financial), 16% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 11.5% in Xometry Inc (XMTR, Financial), 7.68% in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), and 7.66% in PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL).

The investments are primarily concentrated across 8 industries: Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Industrials, Financial Services, Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, and Energy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.