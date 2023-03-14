Full Year 2022 Old Mutual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Bonga Mriga - Old Mutual Limited - IR Manager



(presentation)



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Old Mutual Limited's 2022 Annual Results. We are live from Sandton in our offices in a (inaudible) of Johannesburg. And I'd like to welcome those who are on the webcast, those who are in the room together with those who have joined us on the conference call.



And I'd like to say to those who are on the webcast to please continue queuing up their questions as the presentation is ongoing. For those who are on the conference line, you will be provided with instructions on how to queue up your questions for us to take once we are done with the presentation.



Moving now on to our agenda. We have Iain Williamson, our Chief Executive Officer, who will take you through the strategic review. This will be followed by the financial review which Casper Troskie, our Chief Financial Officer, will cover. Iain will return to provide you with his thoughts on what to look ahead to in 2023 and beyond. We will then conclude with Iain and Casper responding to any questions which you may have, and they will