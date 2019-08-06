Aug 06, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder, Head of Investor Relations at Oerlikon. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of Group Communications, IR & Marketing



Thank you, Sandra. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's conference call on the results for the second quarter and the first 6 months of 2019. Your host today, as usual, Dr. Roland Fischer, the group's CEO; and JÃ¼rg Fedier, the group CFO; and myself, Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder. As a reminder, all related documents on the Q2 and half year results, including the interim report and the following presentation, are available for download on our website.



Today, we will follow the well-known