Aug 04, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Oerlikon Q2 H1 2020 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alessandro, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions). The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder, Head of Corporate Communication and Investor Relations at Oerlikon. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of Group Communications, IR & Marketing



Thank you, Alessandro. And good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Conference Call on the 2020 Second Quarter Results. Particular, in light of the current circumstances, I do hope you are all well and staying safe.



With me today is Dr. Roland Fischer, our Group CEO; and Philipp MÃ¼ller, the Group CFO.



As a reminder, all related documents on the second quarter results, including the following presentation, are available for download on our