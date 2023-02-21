Feb 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's 2022 results presentation. My name is Stephan Gick, Head Investor Relations. And I have here with me Michael Suess, Executive Chairman; and Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. Michael will start the presentation with a market and strategy overview, then Philipp will highlight the financials and the outlook. We will take questions in the end.



With that, I'd like to open our presentation and hand over to Michael. The floor is yours.



Michael Suess - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Stephan. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to our Press Conference for Oerlikon's 2022. If you go with me on our position, on Page #4, I wanted to highlight where we come from and then where we want to go.



So our global developments are based on our strategic market position and this is built by our leadership in 2 sweet spots, our technology entry barriers, the small cost position