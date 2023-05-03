May 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Q1 Results Call. With me in the call, I have Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. Philipp will start the call with a presentation, providing an update on our end markets, financials and strategic progress. We will then follow up with Q&A.



Philipp Muller - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CFO



Thank you, Stephan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter results presentation. In Q1, we made progress on our strategic objective and delivered results in line