Q4 2019 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



So dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of the VERBUND AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Peter Kollmann, CFO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to our presentation. I'm here with Andreas Wollein, our Head of Finance and Head of Investor Relations.



Let me make a few comments how we are dealing with the coronavirus. This is very important as we are critical infrastructure and have a high degree of responsibility. We have started early to mobilize and make all necessary adjustments using action plans which we had developed in the past for such situations. We fully support the very stringent measures taken by the Austrian government, which some of you might have followed. In other words, we are working for the best and preparing for the worst. I can tell you with a high degree of confidence that we will produce and