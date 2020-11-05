Q3 2020 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of VERBUND AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Peter Kollmann, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, let me welcome you to our presentation for the first 3 quarters. And let me thank you for joining today's conference call. I hope you are all well and healthy.



Before we move into the analysis of the business development, let me make a few general comments about the first 3 quarters, 2020. Despite the challenges and consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, including the reduction in electricity demand, VERBUND is able to present a good set of results for the first 3 quarters. Improved profitability, a lower level of debt. The strong commitment of the EU member states towards rapid decarbonization of the energy system supports our solid business model and our focus on electricity