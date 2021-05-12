Q1 2021 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, Andreas Wollein and I would like to welcome you to our presentation for the first quarter '21. And I would like to thank you for joining today's conference call.



Before we move into analysis of our business developments, I'd like to make a few general comments about the first quarter. The year '21 started well for VERBUND with relevant energy market conditions improving despite COVID-19. Electricity wholesale prices improved above all due to rising prices for CO2 certificates. And of course, the strong commitment from EU member states towards a comprehensive decarbonization of our energy system.



As I said, COVID-19 had no detrimental effect on our strategy and on the