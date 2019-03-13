Q4 2018 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call on the full year results 2018 of VERBUND AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I may now hand you over to Peter Kollmann, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our presentation for the full year 2018. Let me thank you for joining today's conference call. I'm here with Andreas Wollein, our Head of Finance and Investor Relations.



Before we move into the analysis of the business development of VERBUND, let me make a few general comments about the business year 2018. In general, the energy market environment for VERBUND developed favorably. 2018 was characterized by continued rise of electricity prices on the back of increasing CO2 prices. The improvement of the energy market environment, in combination with the positive impact of the cost-cutting measures VERBUND has taken in the past, all that paid off. The capital