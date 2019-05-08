Q1 2019 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. I'm here with Andreas Wollein. Let us welcome you to the presentation of VERBUND for the first quarter 2019, and let me thank you for joining today's conference call.



Before we move into the analysis of the business development of VERBUND, let me make a few general comments about the first quarter. The year 2019 started very well for VERBUND. We were positively impacted by increasing contract prices for electricity and the hydro coefficient far above the long-term average. Key figures reflect this favorable energy market and operative environments. VERBUND's low-cost base and the restructuring efforts of the past have supported this positive development. The strategic positioning