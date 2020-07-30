Q2 2020 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Yes. Good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, let me welcome you to the presentation of VERBUND for the first half year 2020. And let me thank you for joining today's conference call. I hope you're all well and healthy. I'm here with Andreas Wollein, our Head of Finance and Investor Relations.



Before we move into the analysis of the business development of VERBUND, let me make a few general comments about this first half. VERBUND's business model resisted the challenges of the changed energy market environment as a result of COVID-19. Our focus on electricity production from renewable energy sources and expansion of the high-voltage grid in Austria proved successful. Our strong financial discipline and measures taken in