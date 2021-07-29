Q2 2021 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



May I now hand you over to Peter Kollmann, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, let me welcome you to our presentation for the first half year '21. And let me thank you for joining today's conference call. I hope you are all well and healthy. Before we move into the analysis of the business development for VERBUND AG. Let me make a few general comments about the half year. The business development was satisfactory as the energy business environment strongly improved, especially prices for European CO2 certificates and prices for primary energy sources increased being key factors for wholesale energy prices in Europe. The sustainable positioning of VERBUND is perfectly directed towards the increasingly ambitious decarbonization efforts within the EU and Austria. These