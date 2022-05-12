Q1 2022 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of VERBUND AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) And I now hand you over to Peter Kollmann and Andreas Wollein who will be you for this conference. Please go ahead.



Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, let me welcome you to our presentation for the first quarter, and let me thank you for joining today's conference call.



Before we move into the analysis of our business development, let me make a few general comments. As early as '21, as you know, there was a massive increase in primary energy prices on the international procurement markets. This development was exacerbated by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the tight supply and low storage levels in Europe and high demand were particularly noticeable in gas price developments.



But the uncertainty caused by the geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe, regarding gas supplies contributed to a further rise in gas