Q2 2022 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, let me welcome you to our presentation of VERBUND for the first half year '22, and let me thank you for joining today's conference call. With me today is Andreas Wollein.



Before we move into the analysis of the business development of VERBUND, let me make a few general comments. The second quarter '22 continues to be marked by tremendous geopolitical tensions. The ongoing war in the Ukraine, as well as inflation records, rising key interest rates, the possibility of recession in Europe, the difficult framework, which we are facing, led to strong distortions on the European energy markets and to strongly rising and volatile energy prices. Changes in gas supply volumes and the changed