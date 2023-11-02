Q3 2023 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to our presentation for the first 3 quarters '23. And let me thank you for joining today's conference call. I'm here with Andreas Wollein. I'm traveling, so I'm hoping for a very stable telephone line, if not, Andreas is here with us as well calling in from Vienna.



Before we move into the analysis of the business development of VERBUND, let me make a few general comments. After the rollercoaster year '22, which was mainly influenced by several factors such as the Ukraine Russian war, massive changes in the capital markets with high interest rates and inflation. And last but not least, sector-specific challenges like the