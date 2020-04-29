Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for joining OFG Bancorp's Conference Call. My name is Kristel, and I will be your operator today. Our speakers are JosÃÂ© Rafael FernÃÂ¡ndez, President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman; and Maritza Arizmendi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
A presentation accompanies today's remarks. It can be found on the Investor Relations website on the home page in the What's New box or on the Webcasts, Presentations & Other Files page.
This call may feature certain forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations. These statements are subject to risks, and results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this call as a result of developments that occur afterwards. (Operator Instructions)
It is my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. FernÃÂ¡ndez.
JosÃ©Rafael FernÃ¡ndez - OFG Bancorp - Vice Chairman, President & CEO
Good morning. Thank you for
Q1 2020 OFG Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...