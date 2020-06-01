OFG Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Julian S. InclÃ¡n - OFG Bancorp - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. And welcome to the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders of OFG Bancorp. My name is Julian InclÃ¡n. I'm the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of OFG Bancorp. The Board has designated me to preside this meeting.



In light of the coronavirus pandemic, our meeting originally scheduled for April 22, 2020, to take place at our principal offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was adjourned twice and is now reconvened as a virtual meeting to allow our shareholders, Board of Directors and management to safely participate in compliance with the physical distancing and shelter-in-place executive orders of the CDC guidance.



The agenda for this meeting is broadcast through our virtual meeting website. The agenda calls for us to open the meeting, read and approve the minutes, formally consider the proposals submitted to shareholders and then conclude the meeting. We will traditionally proceed through the agenda of today