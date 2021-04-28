OFG Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Julian S. Inclan - OFG Bancorp - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders of OFG Bancorp. My name is Julian Inclan. I am the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of OFG Bancorp. The Board has designated me to preside this meeting.



In light of the coronavirus pandemic, our meeting is being conducted virtually to allow our shareholders, Board of Directors and management to safely participate in accordance with physical distancing principles recommended by public health authorities.



The agenda for this meeting is broadcast through our virtual meeting website. The agenda calls for us to open the meeting, read and approve the minutes, formally consider the proposals submitted to shareholders, answer any questions submitted by shareholders, close and tally the voting, and then conclude the meeting.



We will traditionally proceed through the agenda of today's meeting. For information on the results of OFG Bancorp for 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, please refer to our attendee materials.



(Operator