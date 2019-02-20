Half Year 2019 Origin Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Frank G. Calabria - Origin Energy Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Frank Calabria, and I'm pleased to be presenting our 2019 half year financial results. Today, you will hear from me and Lawrie Tremaine on the call as we cover performance highlights, financial and operational review and outlook before opening up for questions. For the benefit of the people that are on the line, I'm also joined by several of my colleagues: Mark Schubert, who leads our Integrated Gas business; Jon Briskin, who leads our Retail business; Greg Jarvis, who leads our Energy Supply and Operations business; and Tony Lucas, who heads our Future Energy and Business Development. So they're available for questions at the conclusion of our presentation.



If I, therefore, turn you to Slide 4, sorry, on your decks. I'm just going to go through the half year financial summary, and quickly, you can see there that the statutory profit of $796 million is up significantly. Recognizing that in the prior comparable period, we had a statutory loss for continuing operations of around $136