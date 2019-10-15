Origin Energy Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 15, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Gordon McKellar Cairns - Origin Energy Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



(presentation)



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Origin's 20th Annual General Meeting. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Gordon Cairns, and I'm the Chairman of Origin and of today's meeting. Before I formally declare the meeting open, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land, and pay my respects to their elders both past and present.



I'd like to provide you with some important information regarding the safety procedures we all need to follow in the unlikely event of an emergency. You will note the emergency exits in the hall. Should there be an emergency situation, you will hear 2 tones. The first tone is the alert tone, and you should remain seated and await directions from City Recital Hall wardens. And they'll be wearing red warden hats. If you hear a second tone, this will be the evacuation tone, and please follow directions from the wardens. Thank you.



Well, it's now just gotten 10 a.m., and