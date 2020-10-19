Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Gordon McKellar Cairns - Origin Energy Limited - Former Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Origin's 21st Annual General Meeting. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Gordon Cairns, and I'm the Chairman of Origin Energy Limited and of today's meeting.
Before I formally declare the meeting open, I would like to acknowledge that we are hosting today's meeting virtually on the land of the Gadigal people, the traditional custodians of this land. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands and places from where you are joining this meeting virtually today and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.
We will now play a short acknowledgment of country produced by our people.
(presentation)
Gordon McKellar Cairns - Origin Energy Limited - Former Independent Non-Executive Chairman
As it's now 10:00 a.m. and as there's a quorum of shareholders present, I formally declare the meeting open. Although we are not able to meet in person, I'm pleased that
Origin Energy Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
