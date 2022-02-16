Half Year 2022 Origin Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Frank G. Calabria - Origin Energy Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone. Good morning for Origin's 2022 half year results call. We'll adopt the usual format where you'll hear from me and Lawrie Tremaine, our CFO, and then we'll open up for questions. And Lawrie and I are joined by all members of our executive leadership team with one exception, Greg Jarvis, who is currently at the Eraring site.



I'll just probably guide -- given we're on a call guide each of the pages we go to, and I'm now on Page 4, which is a financial summary of the half year results. The statutory loss arises from the noncash charges associated with the 10% interest sale in APLNG. And we reported that to the market last week. So that's what that really relates to. Conoco have now received further approval, and we do expect the completion of this transaction to occur in the very near future.



Our underlying profit and underlying EBITDA were $268 million and $1.099 billion, respectively. And compared to the prior half, they reflect 2 key drivers: growth in the