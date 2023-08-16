Full Year 2023 Origin Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Frank G. Calabria - Origin Energy Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Origin Energy 2023 Full Year Results Presentation. I'm Frank Calabria, and I'm here with the executive leadership team of Origin, and you'll hear from me and Lawrie Tremaine, our CFO, as usual, and then we will follow that with questions.



So on Slide 2 is an outline of our -- of the presentation today. And hopefully, for those of you who've been here before, it's a familiar format.



Okay. I think the key messages on Slide 4 are that, it's been a strong earnings result and outlook for Origin. The operational performance right across the business has been strong, and we have had increased earnings contributions from Energy Markets, Integrated Gas and also Octopus Energy in the U.K. The Energy Markets earnings improved following a period of under-recovery of wholesale energy costs, and we are expecting further earnings growth for Energy Markets into the financial year 2024. And with this the returns will recover towards earning its cost of capital.



We've had