Chariot Oil & Gas Limited - Special Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Adonis Pouroulis - Chariot Oil & Gas Limited - Co-Founder, Acting CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adonis Pouroulis. I welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting Presentation of Chariot Oil & Gas. Along with me, I have my 2 colleagues, Duncan Wallace and Julian Maurice-Williams with me over here, and the 3 of us will be presenting Chariot to you today.



If we could move on to Slide 3, and this slide really says it all. Since we started the company, we've partnered with majors. We drilled 4 potentially transformational, but dry wells and 2 of those were as operator, and we secured 1 Tcf of gas resource. But when you look at this slide, it's not a very pretty slide. And it's -- as an investor myself and one of the largest shareholders, it's really painful to look at this. So from 2014 to today, our share price has had a couple of spikes, but it's really all been downhill. And there's only so much we can blame on the paradigm shift in the oil and gas industry from 2014 to now. Because if you look around us, it's been a tough environment, and yet some of