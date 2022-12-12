Dec 12, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Jimmy Lea -
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining the Chariot Limited Investor webcast. Today's presenters are Adonis Pouroulis, CEO; Julian Maurice-Williams, CFO; and Duncan Wallace, Technical Director. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to the presenters. Please take it away, Adonis.
Adonis Pouroulis - Chariot Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Thank you, Jimmy. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this Chariot year-end investor webcast. We'll take you through what we've achieved over the last 12 months and split it up between Duncan and Julian. But moving on to Slide #4, if we have it there. We're speaking about the energy revolution that we're playing in and 2.5 years ago, as our shareholders know, we embarked on a new journey to embrace the changing energy world. And recently, when I attended the COP 27, was evident that this energy revolution is underway and energy security was a key topic that everyone was concerned about. And if you look at the world that Chariot plays in at the moment focused on the African continent
Chariot Ltd Investor Webcast Transcript
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...