Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT
Bob Power - OTC Markets Group Inc. - Analyst
Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Bob Power. And on behalf of OTC Markets, as well as our co-host, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory, we're very pleased you've joined us for our next live presentation from O3 Mining.
(Operator Instructions) On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Jose Vizquerra, President, CEO, and Director of O3 Mining, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol OIIIF and on the TSXV under the symbol OIII. Welcome, Jose.
Jose Vizquerra - O3 Mining Inc. - President , CEO & Director
Thank you very much for having us here. I am really pleased to be able to give a presentation to all of your audience. And we'll go into the presentation right away.
So O3 Mining is really the third iteration of the Osisko group of companies. And here is cautionary statements. And it's very interesting to talk about the Osisko group of companies. And a
