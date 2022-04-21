Apr 21, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Mehran Ehsan - Permex Petroleum Corporation - CEO & President, Director



So thank you for coming here today. My name is Mehran Ehsan. I'm the President and CEO of Permex Petroleum Corporation. Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior oil and natural gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-basin of Southeast New Mexico. The company is duly licensed and bonded operator to operate on federal, state, and private land. And we do own and operate in both New Mexico and Texas on these three categories of land.



Now as far as forward-looking statements and oil and gas disclosure, they are in the deck. I'll leave them there. We will jump to the unique value proposition. The unique position of Permex is driven from three core fundamental pillars: number one being the timing we acquired our assets and the actual metrics used to acquire these assets, number two being the actual geography of the assets and the geological formations that the company owns.



And the third thing that makes us unique, which we believe it's a strong pillar