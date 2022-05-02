May 02, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



All right. Our next presenter, I have my list [hearing]. We have Permex Petroleum, Mehran Ehsan? Mehran?



Mehran Ehsan - Permex Petroleum Corporation - CEO & President, Director



(inaudible)



Unidentified Participant



Okay. knock them dead. Welcome to the conference.



Mehran Ehsan - Permex Petroleum Corporation - CEO & President, Director



Pleasure. Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. First off, I just want to thank you all for taking the time to be here. Thank you for the Taglich conference as far as them setting this up. I will try to be as short and informational as possible without putting you to sleep in regards to the oil and gas sector from a macro to a micro level. My name is Mehran Ehsan. I am the President and CEO of Permex Petroleum Corporation.



Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior oil and gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-basin of Southeast New Mexico. The company is