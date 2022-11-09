Q3 2022 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Kevin Smith - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - VP of Corporate Development



Hello. And thank you, all, for joining us for Saturn Oil & Gas' shareholder webcast for the financial and operational results of the third quarter of 2022. I am Kevin Smith, Vice President of Corporate Development.



I'm joined by John Jeffrey, our Chief Executive Officer; Scott Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer; and Justin Kaufmann, our Chief Development Officer. We will present an updated presentation, and afterwards, we'll be happy to answer your questions and take your comments.



I'll now hand it over to Scott for the financial overview.



Scott Sanborn - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - CFO



It's a very busy quarter for Saturn. We closed our Viking acquisition, acquiring approximately 4,000 BOE per day of light oil located in West Central Saskatchewan, leading to record average production of 11,000 BOE per day, with current production of approximately 12,500 BOE per day. The transaction closed for cash consideration purchase price of $241 million after interim closing