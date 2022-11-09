Nov 09, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Kevin Smith - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - VP of Corporate Development
Hello. And thank you, all, for joining us for Saturn Oil & Gas' shareholder webcast for the financial and operational results of the third quarter of 2022. I am Kevin Smith, Vice President of Corporate Development.
I'm joined by John Jeffrey, our Chief Executive Officer; Scott Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer; and Justin Kaufmann, our Chief Development Officer. We will present an updated presentation, and afterwards, we'll be happy to answer your questions and take your comments.
I'll now hand it over to Scott for the financial overview.
Scott Sanborn - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - CFO
It's a very busy quarter for Saturn. We closed our Viking acquisition, acquiring approximately 4,000 BOE per day of light oil located in West Central Saskatchewan, leading to record average production of 11,000 BOE per day, with current production of approximately 12,500 BOE per day. The transaction closed for cash consideration purchase price of $241 million after interim closing
Q3 2022 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...