Mar 16, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Bob Power - OTC Markets - SVP Corporate Services



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Bob Power, and on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you've joined us for our next live presentation from Saturn Oil & Gas.



Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. (Instructions) On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Kevin Smith, Vice President, Corporate Development of Saturn Oil & Gas, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol OILSF, and on the TSXV under the symbol SOIL.



Welcome, Kevin.



Kevin Smith - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - VP of Corporate Development



Thanks Bob, and thanks for all of you joining us here today. So we are based in Western Canada. We're a conventional oil and gas producer. So what you're seeing here is a typical installation where we bore a bit of a farmer's field and drill into light oil deposits, and basically what you're not seeing underground is the horizontal