Q4 2022 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

John Jeffrey - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - CEO



All right. I think we can get started now. Thank you for joining us at Saturn Oil and Gas this third quarter -- fourth-quarter 2022 shareholder webcast for the financial and operational results. I'm John Jeffery, CEO. And with me is Scott Sanborn, our CFO; and Justin Kaufmann, our Chief Development Officer. We'll present an updated presentation, and then afterwards, we'd be happy to answer your questions and take your comments.



First, I want to thank our shareholders and supporters for joining us today to discuss Saturn's 2022 year-end financial and operational results. As a subsequent event to yearend, we will touch on the Ridgeback acquisition we closed at the end of last month. We welcome your questions. So feel free to post them during the presentation, and we hope to get to them all at the end.



2022 was a very active year for Saturn. On the drilling side, the company completed 57 horizontal wells with 100% success rate. Now to put that in context, that is more wells than Saturn has drilled in its history. That program was led by Justin