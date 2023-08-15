Q2 2023 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Grant MacKenzie - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - Chief Legal Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the investor call for Saturn's Q2 financial and operations update. My name is Grant McKenzie, I'm the new Chief Legal Officer of the company and I'll moderate this webcast. We'll start the presentation with presentation from management. And following that, we'll address any of your questions or comments. Please feel free to submit questions and comments to the Q&A button.



Joining us today from management team are John Jeffery, Chief Executive Officer; Scott Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer; Justin Kaufmann, Chief Development Officer; and myself. I'll now hand the conference over to John to speak to our results.



John Jeffrey - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - CEO



Hello and thank you all for joining us live today to report on a historic quarter for Saturn Oil.



Q2 was our first full quarter at corporate production and cash flows post Ridgeback acquisition, that resulted in record highs in terms of production, EBITDA, cash flow, and free