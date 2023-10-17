Oct 17, 2023 / NTS GMT
Robert Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Moderator
All right. Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us for the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference. My name is Robert Blum, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners. During this webcast, we welcome Saturn Oil & Gas, ticker symbol of SOIL on the TSX and OILSF on the OTCQX. And joining us today from the company is Saturn CEO, John Jeffrey.
Today, I've asked management to run through the company slide presentation and then we will engage in a question-and-answer session at the conclusion here. Before I do turn it over, I want to remind everyone that management is available for one-on-one meetings later today. If you've not already signed up for a one-on-one and we'd like to do so, shoot me an email, that's [email protected] or visit the website, lythampartners.com/virtual, click on that one-on-one meeting request button and we'll look to get you taken care of.
So with that said, John, let me turn the floor over to you to walk through the presentation.
John Jeffrey - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - CEO<
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc at Lytham Partners Fall Investor Conference Transcript
Oct 17, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...