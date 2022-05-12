Q1 2022 Parex Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Parex Resources First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Kruchten, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Planning at Parex. Please go ahead, Mike.



Michael Kruchten - Parex Resources Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & Corporate Planning



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Imad Mohsen, Parex' President and Chief Executive Officer; Ken Pinsky, Chief Financial Officer; Eric Furlan, Chief Operating Officer; and Ryan Fowler, Senior Vice President of Exploration.



I would like to remind you that this conference call includes forward-looking statements and non-GAAP and other financial measures with the associated risks outlined in our news release and MD&A, which can be found on our website or at sedar.com. All amounts discussed today are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.



Traditionally, in lieu of a quarterly conference call, Parex invited shareholders to