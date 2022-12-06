Parex Resources Inc Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Michael Kruchten - Parex Resources Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & Corporate Planning



Hi. My name is Michael Kruchten, I'm Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Planning at Parex. Thank you very much for joining us in BogotÃ¡ today. We really appreciate you investing your time and resources to learn and really have a deep dive into the strategy and transformational opportunities available to Parex in Colombia. I just want to let you know, we do have an advisory. We are making forward-looking statements. Please look at that after the presentation. The purpose of hosting our first Capital Markets Day since 2014 is really to demonstrate how the business has been transformed over the last 2 years. We have 3 key elements that we want to go over today. One is the depth of the opportunities and the competitive advantages the Parex has in Colombia. Two, has really reinforced the value of our business. We have over 200 million barrels of reserves and exploration opportunities that really can provide a step change for us as we go forward. And third, how can we execute our strategic plan with increasing