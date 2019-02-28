Full Year 2018 Plaza Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Michael Aaron Zakuta - Plaza Retail REIT - President, CEO & Trustee



Thank you, operator. Good morning. Thank you for joining us on our Q4 2018 results conference call.



I'm legally obliged to tell you that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We'd like to caution you that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Please refer to Plaza's public filings for a discussion of