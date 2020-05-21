Plaza Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Earl A. Brewer - Plaza Retail REIT - Director



Hey, good morning, shareholders, directors. I'm Earl Brewer. I'm the Chairman of Plaza REIT. First of all, I'd like to thank the directors, and I'll just go through them quickly: Stephen Johnson; Denis Losier; Barbara Trenholm; and our latest appointment, Jane Marshall. Jane has been a top executive for 31 years in the retail and real estate world, mostly with Weston's. Thank you, Jane, and welcome. Your contribution is big. (inaudible) to the Board.



We work today in difficult times. There's lots of noise out there. So what's our focus? Our focus is the health of our people and our customers and the health of our business.



So what are we doing on a day-to-day basis during this very strange times? We're working with our tenants in a constructive way. It's important when this passes that we have a