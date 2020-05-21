May 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Plaza Retail REIT annual meeting. I would now like to hand the call over to your first speaker, Mr. Earl Brewer. Sir, please go ahead.
Earl A. Brewer - Plaza Retail REIT - Director
Hey, good morning, shareholders, directors. I'm Earl Brewer. I'm the Chairman of Plaza REIT. First of all, I'd like to thank the directors, and I'll just go through them quickly: Stephen Johnson; Denis Losier; Barbara Trenholm; and our latest appointment, Jane Marshall. Jane has been a top executive for 31 years in the retail and real estate world, mostly with Weston's. Thank you, Jane, and welcome. Your contribution is big. (inaudible) to the Board.
We work today in difficult times. There's lots of noise out there. So what's our focus? Our focus is the health of our people and our customers and the health of our business.
So what are we doing on a day-to-day basis during this very strange times? We're working with our tenants in a constructive way. It's important when this passes that we have a
Plaza Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...