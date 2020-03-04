Mar 04, 2020 / NTS GMT

Walter Allwicher - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Head of Communications



Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome from Munich. Thank you very much for making yourself available for our Full-Year 2019 Results Call. And rest assured that we appreciate your continued interest in PBB.



Here with me is Andreas Arndt, our CEO. And Andreas will lead you through the presentation. And after that, he will be available for your questions. Andreas, please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Thank you, and also good afternoon and good morning from my side. Good morning to those who are dialing in from further far, and welcome to our analyst conference regarding 2019 annual results.



Before I dive into presentation and results, please allow me a few introductory remarks, so to speak, an introduction to the introduction. It is not easy to strike the right balance in messaging these days. It's not easy to find the right balance between being wholly pleased with our 2019 results and our ambitious guidance