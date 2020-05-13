Q1 2020 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Walter Allwicher - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - MD of Communications



Good morning, and a very warm welcome to our Q1 results call in what is probably rightly considered to be difficult time. Here with me is Andreas Arndt, and Andreas will lead you through the presentation, which I suppose you all have available in front of you. And he will take your questions afterwards.



Andreas, please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Yes. Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call regarding PBB's first quarter 2020 results. Thank you for dialing in. I hope you and your families are well and healthy. And you, at least most of you, will have arranged yourselves for working from home.



As mentioned, we do have clearly