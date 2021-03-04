Mar 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Walter Allwicher -



Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome from Garching to the PBB Full Year Results Call. We thank you for joining us today. Here with me is Andreas Arndt, our CEO; and Andreas will guide you through the presentation and be available for your questions afterwards. So we'll stick to the proven concept. Andreas, please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Yes. Thank you. Also from my side, welcome to today's analyst call. It's a sort of anniversary, if you put it this way, because it's exactly a year ago that we had our last year's annual results publication. After that, a few days later, saw the onset of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown. And since then, 2020 has been dominated by COVID-19 pandemic with far-reaching consequences for people, for their social lives and for our economy and, of course, for the global real estate sector in general, and for PBB in particular.



Now in the first quarter '21, we see some cautious signs for an upturn. Vaccinations are picking up