Q1 2021 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG conference call regarding the Q1 2021 results. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Walter Allwicher.



Walter Allwicher - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - MD of Communications



Good morning from Garching. Thank you very much for joining us on the occasion of our Q1 results call. Here with me is Andreas Arndt, our CEO. And Andreas will lead you through the presentation of the results and will, of course, be available for your questions afterwards. Andreas, please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Thank you, and also good morning from my side. Good morning from a very warm Munich with unusual temperatures. Welcome to our pbb Analyst Call First Quarter Results 2021.



The first quarter telegram reads as follows: We had a strong start into '21 with a PBT of EUR 52 million, NII remains on high level, no accidents on the credit side, low